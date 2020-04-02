Kylie Rae

Written by Allen Rockum

Real Name: Brianna Rae Sparrey

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 135 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 25, 1992

From: Oak Forest, Illinois

Pro Debut: March 19, 2016

Trained By: Reality of Wrestling

Finishing Move: Crossface

Biography

– Before becoming a full-time professional wrestler, Rae worked as a stuntwoman on the movie Divergent & also the TV series Shameless.

– March 19, 2016, In her debut match, Rae defeated Ivory Robyn for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– April 9th, Rae would retain the title against Jada Keys.

– May 14th, Rae defended the title against Jada Keys.

– July 16th, Rae retained the title against Kiera Hogan.

– August 6th, Rae defeated Katerade at HOH XVI.

– November 12th, Rae would lose the ROW Diamonds Title to Jada Keys in a 3-Way.

– December 10th, Rae defeated Jada Keys to win the title.

– May 13, 2017, Rae would lose the title to Kayla Lynn.

– August 19th, Rae competed in a 6-Way for the Martinez Women’s Title.

– September 23rd, Rae competed in a 4-Way for the RPW Women’s Title.

– October 27th, Rae challenged Holidead for the RPW Women’s Title.

– November 22nd, Awkward Team Hunger Force (Rae & GPA) defeated Superiority Complex (Roy Gordon & Tony Nas) for the FU Tag Team Titles.

– December 9th, Rae would defeat Ivory Robyn for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– January 14, 2018, Rae defeated Laynie Luck to become the inaugural Zelo Pro Women’s Title.

– January 27th, Rae would defeat Santana Garrett to win the Raven Black Memorial Tournament & the CWA Title.

– February 10th, Rae would lose the ROW Diamonds Title to Hyan.

– April 20th, Rae lost the Zelo Pro Women’s Title to Tessa Blanchard.

– May 12th, Rae would win the MTW Making Towns Classic Tournament.

– May 18th, Rae challenged Xia Brookside for the IPW:UK Women’s Title.

– October 27th, Awkward Team Hunger Force would lose the FU Tag Team Titles to Acid Jaz & Marshe Rockett.

– November 24th, Rae defeated Kimber Lee for the AAW Women’s Title.

– January 4, 2019, Rae defeated Tessa Blanchard for the Zelo Pro Women’s Title.

– January 5th, Rae challenged Jordynne Grace for the PROGRESS Women’s Title.

– January 19th, Rae challenged Mercedes Martinez for the Phoenix of RISE Title.

– February 1st, Rae defeated Isaias Velazquez for the Freelance World Title.

– February 16th, Rae defeated Sierra for the BCW Women’s Title.

– March 16th, Rae lost the AAW Women’s Title to Jessicka Havok.

– March 22nd, Rae would lose the BCW Women’s Title to Valentina Loca in a 3-Way.

– April 19th, Rae lost the Freelance World Title to Ethan Page.

– April 28th, Rae lost the Zelo Pro Women’s Title to Britt Baker.

– May 25th, Rae competed in a 4-Way at AEW Double or Nothing.

– August 31st, Rae was granted her release from All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

– October 20th, Rae competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory ’19.

– December 13th, Rae defeated Ethan Page in a 2 out of 3 Falls for the Freelance World Title.

– January 25, 2020, Rae would win the vacant Sabotage War of the Genders Title in a 4-Way.

– February 29th, Rae defeated AJ Gray for the BLP Midwest Title.

– March 6th, Rae defeated Cassandra Golden on Impact.

– March 31st, it had been reported that Rae has signed a long-term deal with Impact Wrestling.

– Rae was scheduled for Bound for Glory 2020, but didn’t appear. Two weeks later, she announced her retirement from pro wrestling.