4/2/20 WWE NXT UK Results

The show opens with a video hyping up tonight’s main event, which is a 20-Man Battle Royal with the winner becoming the number one contender for the NXT United Kingdom Championship. The opening credits then roll. Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary from Coventry, England.

1. Kay Lee Ray and Jinny defeated Dani Luna and Piper Niven

Next week’s episode of NXT UK will be a special “Rise of NXT UK” episode.

A vignette for Gallus airs.

2. Xia Brookside defeated Amale

3. #1 Contender’s (NXT United Kingdom Championship) Battle Royal

Ilja Dragunov defeated A-Kid, Alexander Wolfe, Amir Jordan, Ashton Smith, Dave Mastiff, Flash Morgan Webster, Joe Coffey, Jordan Devlin, Kassius Ohno, Kenny Williams, Ligero, Noam Dar, Oliver Carter, Ridge Holland, Saxon Huxley, Travis Banks, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, and Tyson T-Bone