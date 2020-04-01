News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on the USA Network on a tape delay, reportedly from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title with Keith Lee defending against Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic. There will also be a Second Chance Gauntlet Match to determine the final participant in the six-woman Ladder Match on April 8. The participants for tonight’s Gauntlet are Dakota Kai, Deonna Purrazzo, Aliyah, Kayden Carter, Xia Li, and Shotzi Blackheart. The Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish has also been announced for tonight.

This will be the final NXT episode before WrestleMania 36, but there’s no word yet on if Charlotte Flair will appear to promote her match with NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Keith Lee defends NXT North American Title against Dijakovic and Priest tonight on USA Network

* Second Chance Gauntlet Match tonight to determine final entrant in No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match

* The Velveteen Dream takes on Bobby Fish tonight on NXT

