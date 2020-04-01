WWE NXT Report – 4/1/2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype NXT North American Champion Keith Lee ahead of tonight’s Triple Threat title defense.

– We’re live on tape from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Sam Roberts.

The Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish

We go right to the ring and out first comes The Velveteen Dream as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Out next comes Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era. Fish talks some trash on his way to the ring as Dream stares him down.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. Fish takes Dream down but gets kicked away. They taunt each other and have words, testing each other. Fish with a kick to the leg. More back and forth now. Dream keeps knocking Fish down with right hands. Dream with a big shot as Fish comes bouncing off the ropes. Dream with another takedown and a knee drop for a 2 count.

Fish turns it around and goes for a Sleeper but Dream resists. Fish unloads and drops Fish with kicks. Dream ends up going to the floor for a breather. Fish follows and Dream goes back in, sliding back out and taunting Fish. Dream gets the upperhand and comes off the top rope with a double ax handle. Dream mounts more offense now, rocking Fish into the corner. Dream with more rights in the corner. Fish runs into boots in the corner. Dream drops him with a superkick.

Dream goes back to the top for the Purple Rain Maker but Fish rolls to the floor as Dream poses. Dream leaps to the floor instead, taking Fish down with another ax handle. Dream brings Fish back in but Fish rolls right back out to regroup. Dream approaches and Fish rams him back into the barrier. We go to commercial with Fish in control.

Back from the break and we get a WWE 24 preview for WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s new episode. Back and forth in the ring now. Fish works Dream over and drops him. Fish stomps on Dream and launches himself in from the apron with a senton. Dream kicks out at 2. Dream clutches his knee as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Fish has Dream in an ankle lock. Dream gets to the bottom rope and the referee warns Fish to break it. Fish goes right back to work on the leg. Dream fights off another Sleeper attempt. Dream scoops Fish for the Dream Valley Driver but Fish holds on to the top rope and resists.

Fish applies the Sleeper hold now but Dream quickly breaks it. They tangle some more and Dream nails the DVD in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream

– After the match, Dream’s music hits as Tom says he is now one step closer to a title shot from NXT Champion Adam Cole, who suggested this match. Dream has his arm raised as he stands tall and we go to replays. Dream takes the mic and addresses Cole, telling him to put his video games down because this is real. Dream goes on and says The Experience is coming for Cole. Dream tells Cole to play hard but he’s about to get worked harder than ever before, courtesy of The Dream. Dream snaps his fingers and his music starts back up.

– We see how Malcolm Bivens had Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh attack NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle last week, sending a message to Riddle and his partner who was away in the UK, Pete Dunne. McKenzie Mitchell interviews Bivens and he corrects her to say that Singh and Gurjar are his associates. Bivens is asked what message he was sending Riddle, Dunne and the fans. Bivens talks about how as a business manager he’s been looking around the world for the biggest and baddest tag team, and he’s found them – Rinku and Saurav. He puts them over some more and says together, they are a force but all three, they are a family – Bivens Enterprises. Rinku and Saurav speak a few words in their native languages before Bivens issues another quick threat to The BroserWeights, saying they will be waiting, to end the segment.

Dexter Lumis vs. Jake Atlas

We go to the ring and out first comes Dexter Lumis, the former Samuel Shaw. The announcers play up the mystery surrounding Lumis. Newcomer Jake Atlas is out next for his official TV debut, hypes Tom. Atlas poses in the corner as Lumis looks on.

Lumis stares Atlas down, still not blinking. Atlas charges but Dexter side-steps and unloads with strikes into the corner. Lumis beats Atlas around and blocks him, then nailing a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Lumis with big shots to the face now. Lumis picks Atlas up and rocks him with a big right hand to put him right back down. Atlas finally drops Lumis as he looks to mount offense. Lumis gets him hung up on the middle rope. Lumis runs the ropes, slides to the floor and rocks Atlas again.

Lumis comes back in for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Lumis grounds Atlas now, digging in his face and eye socket. We get a big leaping neckbreaker as Lumis goes to the floor. Atlas runs and leaps out, nailing Lumis. Atlas with more offense but Lumis shuts him down in the middle of the ring with a sideslam. Lumis goes right into a choke submission for the win.

Winner: Dexter Lumis

– After the match, Lumis takes a few seconds before breaking the hold. He stands tall as his unique music starts up. We go to replays.

– We see Keith Lee backstage preparing for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another teaser vignette for the debut of Killer Kross, which is apparently narrated by his girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux. Sam calls the clock in the promo a doomsday clock.

– We get a look back at the recent WWE Performance Center brawl between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Tom hypes next week’s “One Final Beat” match between the former DIY partners.

Second Chance Gauntlet Match: Shotzi Blackheart, Deonna Purrazzo, Xia Li, Dakota Kai, Aliyah, Kayden Carter

We go to the ring for tonight’s Second Chance Gauntlet Match as Shotzi Blackheart comes out first. The winner of this match will earn the final spot in next week’s six-woman Ladder Match to crown a new #1 contender. Deonna Purrazzo is out next.

The bell rings and Purrazzo takes it to the corner and unloads with stomps as the referee warns her. Purrazzo with an early 1 count. Shotzi fights back and hits a big enziguri kick. Shotzi with more offense and a 2 count. Purrazzo makes a comeback and hits a big pump kick. Purrazzo stomps some more and levels Shotzi with a short-arm clothesline for another 2 count.

Purrazzo keeps control and double stomps on Shotzi’s face for another 2 count. Purrazzo keeps Shotzi grounded in the middle of the ring now. Purrazzo with more offense in the corner now. Shotzi rocks her in the face and goes to the second turnbuckle. Purrazzo cuts her off and climbs up with forearms. Shotzi fights back as they brawl up high. Shotzi unloads and headbutts Purrazzo to the mat. Shotzi with a flying senton for the 3 count to advance. Purrazzo has been eliminated.

Shotzi stands tall and waits for her opponent. The music hits and out comes Xia Li. Li charges the ring and ducks a clothesline, then nails a dropkick.

Li backs Shotzi off with more offense. Shotzi tries to mount offense but Li drops her again and has some words for her. We go to commercial with Li standing tall.

Back from the break and Li is unloading on Blackheart with strikes. Li with a running shot in the corner and another takedown in the middle of the ring. Shotzi dodges the kick to the neck. Shotzi mounts offense on Li now, going into a submission. Li quickly taps out. Li has been eliminated.

Out next comes Aliyah to the ring. She charges as Blackheart gets ready. Aliyah with a quick roll-up. They tangle on the mat and trade holds and pin attempts. They continue to roll around on the mat together. Blackheart takes Aliyah into another submission. Aliyah fights out for a 2 count. Aliyah charges and slams Shotzi into the mat by her head for a 2 count.

Aliyah with more offense. Aliyah with a running kick in the corner for a 2 count. Aliyah argues with the referee and shows frustration. Shotzi takes advantage and works Aliyah over with strikes. Shotzi with a big knee and a kick. Shotzi with a big suplex in the middle of the ring. Shotzi with the same submission she used on Li to advance. Aliyah has been eliminated.

Kayden Carter runs to the ring next. Carter goes right to work on Shotzi. They tangle and Carter hits a dropkick for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Shotzi drops Carter with a shot to the face. Shotzi goes to the top but Carter cuts her off and charges with a big shot while Shotzi is hung up in the ropes. We go back to commercial after Blackheart gets knocked to the mat.

Back from the break and Shotzi hits a moonsault from the top for the pin to win. Carter has been eliminated. Dakota Kai runs down next as the final competitor. Raquel Gonzalez watches from ringside.

Kai hits the ring and drops Shotzi and tries to put her away early on. Kai with more offense and a pin attempt. Kai keeps control and puts boots to Shotzi in the corners as the referee warns her. Kai with more offense in the corner. Kai works Shotzi over from the floor and lets Gonzalez gets a cheap shot in while the referee can’t see her.

Kai grounds Shotzi on the mat now. Shotzi turns over into a 2 count. Kai comes right back with a pump kick for a close 2 count. Kai with a running big boot in the corner for another pin attempt. Kai boots Shotzi around and talks some trash as Gonzalez looks on. Shotzi blocks a kick and takes Kai down. Kai kicks her away to avoid a submission. Kai misses in the corner and then eats a series of clotheslines. Shotzi with a big kick to the face. Shotzi ducks a clothesline and hits a belly-to-back suplex.

Kai rolls to the floor as Raquel consoles her for a breather. Shotzi runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, taking them both down on the floor. Shotzi screams out and brings Kai back in the ring. Gonzalez grabs Shotzi by her hair while she’s trying to return to the ring as Kai distracts the referee. Shotzi counters Gonzalez and sends her into the steel ring steps. Shotzi comes back in the ring but Kai nails a big kick. Kai drops Shotzi into the Go To kick for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Dakota Kai

– After the match, Tom confirms Kai, Tegan Nox, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Io Shirai and Candice LeRae for next week’s Ladder Match. Kai and Gonzalez stands tall over Shotzi in the ring.

– We see Damian Priest getting ready for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package preview for Charlotte Flair vs. NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

Kushida vs. Joaquin Wilde

We go to the ring and out comes Kushida for the next match. Joaquin Wilde is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up, going at it and trading holds on the mat. They also trade pin attempts. Kushida with an armbar out of nowhere. Wilde resists and gets to the ropes to break it. They stand back up and go at it. Kushida with some unique offense before they trade holds again. Wilde with a big scissors takedown. Wilde takes Kushida down by his arm and holds him there.

Kushida finally counters and hits another series of moves on Wilde. Kushida dropkicks Wilde and covers for a 2 count. We go back to commercial with Kushida standing tall.

Back from the break and Wilde is now in control. Wilde drives Kushida into the mat for a 2 count. Wilde argues with the referee over the count. Wilde with a huge knee to the face for another 2 count. Wilde takes it to the corner and unloads with boots as the referee warns him and backs him off. Wilde with a big right hand. Wilde with shoulder thrusts in another corner.

Kushida counters and nails a stiff kick to the arm. Kushida asks the referee if Wilde is OK, then asks Wilde himself. Wilde clutches his arm but keeps fighting back. Kushida also fights back. Wilde catches Kushida with a jawbreaker. Kushida comes back with a handspring into a back elbow. Wilde looks to go for a move but Kushida drops him into an armbar for the submission win.

Winner: Kushida

– After the match, Kushida stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Kushida approaches Wilde in the middle of the ring after the replays. He offers his hand for a shake and Wilde finally accepts it.

– We see Dominik Dijakovic backstage getting ready for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video for next week’s Ciampa vs. Gargano match. The announcers hype next week’s episode.

– We see McKenzie Mitchell interviewing Joaquin Wilde during the commercial break out in the back parking lot. Wilde expressed frustration over losing once again. He thought things would be different when he came to NXT. A SUV comes speeding up, almost hitting Wilde and Mitchell. Two masked men in lucha masks get out and abduct Wilde, putting him into the SUV. The truck speeds off. This appears to be the same men who took Raul Mendoza a few weeks ago.

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title: Damian Priest vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as Damian Priest makes his entrance under the spotlight. Dominik Dijakovic is out next. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee is out next with the title in-hand. Lee stands tall in the middle of the ring as the two challengers stare at him from both sides. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and here we go. Everyone sizes each other up. Priest goes for a big kick but Lee catches him and tosses him at Dijakovic. They all go at it now. All three competitors collide with kicks in the middle of the ring, knocking each other back. They size each other up again as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest kicks Dijakovic away in the corner. Priest with a Flatliner in the middle of the ring. Lee is down on the outside. Priest unloads on Dijakovic in the corner, beating him down. Priest mounts Dijakovic in the corner now with more right hands. Dijakovic brings Priest out of the corner but Priest spikes him with a DDT for a 2 count as Lee breaks the pin up.

Lee sends Priest out to the floor. Priest comes back in and rocks Lee from the apron. Lee turns it around and knocks Priest into the corner. We see a NXT Takeover logo on the big screen, the same one they had for “Takeover: Tampa Bay” but without the city name. Lee climbs up with Priest for a superplex but Priest fights him off. They trade shots up high. Lee with a bear hug from up high. Dijakovic comes over and puts Lee on his shoulders. Priest leaps from the top and hits a big spin kick, knocking Lee of Dijakovic’s shoulders. All three are down once again.

Dijakovic rocks Priest first as they get up. Lee nails him. They all trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Priest and Dijakovic team up and hit a double chokeslam to the champion in the middle of the ring. Dijakovic scoops Priest for Feast Your Eyes but he fights out. Priest gets Dijakovic on his back and runs the ring, launching Dijakovic out onto Lee. Lee sort of catches Dijakovic on the floor. Priest runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Lee and Dijakovic down on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from and Dijakovic misses a moonsault. Priest chokeslams him for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Lee is still down on the outside. Priest misses a big kick attempt. Dijakovic blocks a chokeslam and goes for his Chokebomb but it’s also blocked. Dijakovic blocks The Reckoning. Lee comes in and gets Priest launched at him. Lee catches Priest and powerbombs him on top of Dijakovic’s back 4 times. Lee keeps hold of Priest and nails a huge Spirit Bomb in the middle of the ring for a 2 count as Dijakovic breaks the pin.

All three competitors are down again. Lee and Dijakovic get up and fight. Dijakovic charges but Lee grabs him and drives him into the mat with a big chokeslam. Lee splashes Priest in the corner. Lee goes to the top but Priest kicks him in the face. Priest with another jumping kick. Priest climbs up and rocks Lee. Priest goes for a super hurricanrana but Lee blocks it. Lee goes for a super Spirit Bomb but Priest turns it into the hurricanrana. Dijakovic flies from the other side of the ring with a big flying elbow. Priest and Dijakovic lay each other out on top of Lee but he kicks out and saves the match.

Priest and Dijakovic fight on the apron, grabbing each other’s throats. Lee comes over and rocks them. Lee climbs up and brings both challengers with him. They fight back. Priest and Dijakovic send Lee to the mat. Dijakovic goes to fly but Priest grabs him. Dijakovic kicks Priest to the floor. Dijakovic goes for the corkscrew moonsault and nails it but Lee kicks out just in time.

Priest goes under the ring and grabs his nightstick. He brings it and the referee tells him not to. Dijakovic dodges the stick shot and barely hits Feast Your Eyes as Priest gets a piece of the stick up on the way down. Lee runs over and sends Priest over the top rope to the floor. Lee turns back around and immediately follows up with the Big Bang Catastrophe on Dijakovic for the pin to retain in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Keith Lee

– After the match, Lee recovers and stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Lee raises the title in the ring and celebrates as a furious Priest stares him down from the outside and Dijakovic tries to recover on the floor. NXT goes off the air on the USA Network.

