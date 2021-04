The WrestleMania 32 encore presentation on ESPN on Sunday night drew 720,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo. That is down from the WrestleMania XXX show the previous week which did 839,000 viewers. ESPN will air WrestleMania 35 this Sunday head-to-head with WrestleMania 36 night two.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)