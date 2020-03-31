Left Side of the AEW TNT Championship Tournament Bracket Revealed

Mar 31, 2020 - by Michael Riba

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, Cody and Tony Schiavone revealed the left side of the AEW TNT Championship Tournament Bracket. The two left side matches will be Cody vs. Shawn Spears and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara. The right side of the bracket will be revealed on tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite.

