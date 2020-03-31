Kylie Rae signs with Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling announced that Kylie Rae has signed a long-term deal with the company and revealed the news after Rae made an appearance on Impact last night, defeating Cassandra Golden.

Rae signed with All Elite Wrestling last year but was gone a few months later for reasons still unknown. AEW President Tony Khan had announced during the post All Out pay-per-view media scrum that Rae requested her release and it was granted to her.

“I don’t know many rumors and honestly try to stay away from everything, obviously. But here: nobody made me leave. AEW took my career to new levels and I’m beyond grateful for every opportunity and experience that has come along the way and wish nothing but the best,” Rae wrote in a social media post in November of last year.

The 27-year-old wrestled at an Impact Wrestling event which aired on Twitch in October and was rumored to be heading to Impact.