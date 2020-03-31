AEW will be filming future episodes of Dark and Dynamite at an undisclosed location

All Elite Wrestling will no longer film at Daly’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. The new location will be a secret as AEW does not want any fans showing up to the venue seeking autographs. The venue is believed to be somewhere in the Southeast.

The company will be filming matches Tuesday and Wednesday for a number of up-coming shows.

The City of Jacksonville is now utilizing the parking lot near Daily’s Place as a coronavirus testing facility.