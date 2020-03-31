AEW registers two new trademarks

AEW has registered for two new trademarks and one of them could be their own biggest party of the summer.

All Elite Wrestling registered trademarks on March 26th for “Best Summer Ever” and “Death Triangle.”

AEW registered Best Summer Ever for a ton of things. The uses for Best Summer Ever range for everything including video games, clothing, action figures, luggage, and more. It was also registered for “Live video streaming of video pay-per-view events on the internet.”

The company also locked down Pac and Lucha Bros’ stable Death Triangle. This registration came with a lot of uses as well.