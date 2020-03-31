3/31/20 AEW Dark Results

Cody and Tony Schiavone host the show from Jacksonville, Florida. The announce the left side of the bracket for the upcoming TNT Championship Tournament. The left side matches will be Cody vs. Shawn Spears and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara. They also run down the card for tonight’s show.

—

1. Sammy Guevara defeated Matt Sells

-After the match, Guevara says that’s another win for the best in the world. He says no one can touch what he does in the ring and he is a part of The Inner Circle because no one can match up to him. He says he is the ruler of all wrestlers, and everyone will bow to the king.

2. Shawn Spears defeated Shawn Dean

3. Darby Allin defeated Preston Vance

4. Jon Moxley defeated Faboo Andre

-After the match, Jake Hager rushes the ring and attacks Moxley. Hager applies the reverse triangle submission and Moxley passes out. Hager slaps Moxley across the face and leaves the ring.