Okada on missing wrestling due to COVID-19

Kazuchika Okada recently did an interview with njpw1972.com and discussed how he felt with all the cancellations because of the coronavirus.

Okada admitted that he misses wrestling and that while he says it’s a bit melodramatic to say ‘I can’t go on without this’, that’s the kind of feeling he has about the situation. Though he also admitted that we have to accept it for what it is.

“Obviously, I miss it,” Okada said. “I just want to wrestle! I don’t go down to the Dojo all that much, but I went the other day. It was weird getting in the ring there.”

I really strongly felt that. Maybe it’s a bit melodramatic to say ‘I can’t go on without this’ but it’s that kind of feeling. Yeah. It’s not just us, of course. It’s baseball, it’s soccer, it’s concerts. In the situation we’re in, we have to cancel or postpone anything that has people gathering in large numbers, and there’s nothing we can do about that.

We can’t just keep going because people seem healthy enough, because we could end up spreading this without knowing it. If one of our wrestlers gets it, they could carry it with them without even knowing. We kind of have to accept this for what it is, but we have to be ready for when we come back, to really show the power that professional wrestling has again,” he said.