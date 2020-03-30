Matt Hardy Explains His Teleportation on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy’s teleportation, it turns out, wasn’t exactly the supernatural event that it appeared to be. On last week’s episode of Dynamite, Hardy teleported around the arena for his confrontation with Chris Jericho. As AEW has revealed Twitter, it was less a corporeal move than it was a holographic one.

As reported earlier in the day, Jericho was unhappy with the first take of the segment and AEW retaped it for a second version that was liked far more by all involved.