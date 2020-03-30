Jim Ross admits to over-medicating after his wife’s death

“Every room you go into, she painted the walls the color she wanted them painted. She did the hardwood floors, the carpet in the bedroom — everything was her. I got so weak at one point because I was over-medicating myself like an idiot and that’s what pissed me off about my own ‘stand up, get up, and move around, man, you’re disappointing,’ I was so ashamed I didn’t even want to look at myself in the mirror. You can’t drown yourself in ambien, Xanax, and Crown Royal. It’s not a good combination. Don’t do it.”

“I had to change and the reason it was so hard is because I couldn’t get away from her. So, I stopped trying to get away from her, but I think that’s what helped me write this book.”