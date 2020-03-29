Sasha Banks Praises Chris Jericho in New Tweet

Mar 29, 2020 - by James Walsh

Sasha Banks was apparently feeling inspired by Chris Jericho on Saturday, as she decided to praise the AEW star. Banks posted to her Twitter account with a seemingly random message saying that Jericho “is so legendary! What a legend.” 

Banks tends to use her Twitter account in this manner, to be fair; she has a number of posts thanking Vince McMahon. She is set to be part of the SmackDown Women’sship Fatal Five-Way at WrestleMania. 

