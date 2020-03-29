Sasha Banks Praises Chris Jericho in New Tweet

Sasha Banks was apparently feeling inspired by Chris Jericho on Saturday, as she decided to praise the AEW star. Banks posted to her Twitter account with a seemingly random message saying that Jericho “is so legendary! What a legend.”

Banks tends to use her Twitter account in this manner, to be fair; she has a number of posts thanking Vince McMahon. She is set to be part of the SmackDown Women’sship Fatal Five-Way at WrestleMania.