Raven Mentors Rosemary in Latest Impact Wrestling Backstage Video

Impact Wrestling has released its latest set of videos from backstage at its weekly show and it features Raven and Rosemary, plus more. You can see the video below, which Impact described as follows:

RAVEN returns to help Rosemary, Sami Callihan hacks the show with a message, and much more in these EXCLUSIVE scenes from backstage at IMPACT!