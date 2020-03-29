Full Schedule For This Week’s WWE Instagram Live Events

WWE is using its Instagram account to get content out there for this coming week, and the full schedule is now online. The company announced the following schedule for the week, which kicks off with a WrestleMania Watch-Along for the airing on ESPN featuring Ryan Pappolla, Zack Ryder, Charlotte Flair and more people:

Monday, March 30

1:30 p.m. ET – @WWENXT interview

Josiah Williams and Rhea Ripley

10:30 p.m. ET – @WWE Raw Reaction

Matt Camp and Evan Mack

Tuesday, March 31

12 p.m. ET – @WWE interview

Kayla Braxton and Mandy Rose

Wednesday, April 1

1:30 p.m. ET – @WWENXT interview

Josiah Williams and Rik Bugez

10 p.m. ET – @WWE NXT Reaction

Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla

Thursday, April 2

12 p.m. ET – @WWE Interview

Kayla Braxton and Rhea Ripley

Friday, April 3

1:30 p.m. ET – @WWENXT interview

Josiah Williams and Bianca Belair

9 p.m. ET – @WWE SmackDown Final Hour

Evan Mack and McKenzie Mitchell