Full Schedule For This Week’s WWE Instagram Live Events
WWE is using its Instagram account to get content out there for this coming week, and the full schedule is now online. The company announced the following schedule for the week, which kicks off with a WrestleMania Watch-Along for the airing on ESPN featuring Ryan Pappolla, Zack Ryder, Charlotte Flair and more people:
Monday, March 30
1:30 p.m. ET – @WWENXT interview
Josiah Williams and Rhea Ripley
10:30 p.m. ET – @WWE Raw Reaction
Matt Camp and Evan Mack
Tuesday, March 31
12 p.m. ET – @WWE interview
Kayla Braxton and Mandy Rose
Wednesday, April 1
1:30 p.m. ET – @WWENXT interview
Josiah Williams and Rik Bugez
10 p.m. ET – @WWE NXT Reaction
Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla
Thursday, April 2
12 p.m. ET – @WWE Interview
Kayla Braxton and Rhea Ripley
Friday, April 3
1:30 p.m. ET – @WWENXT interview
Josiah Williams and Bianca Belair
9 p.m. ET – @WWE SmackDown Final Hour
Evan Mack and McKenzie Mitchell