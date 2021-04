Cody Teases Big AEW Announcement For Tomorrow…

Got to work with my guy @tonyschiavone24 today in the booth some more for AEW:DARK, also…pretty cool announcement coming to you guys tomorrow on “Road To…”

Hint: it’s not the video game, but it may be the other thing fans have been clamoring for. #aew pic.twitter.com/snqEmum8Ha

— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 29, 2020