Chris Jericho Hated First Take of Segment with Matt Hardy
The version of the Chris Jericho/Matt Hardy confrontation we saw on AEW Dynamite this week was reportedly the second taping of the segment after the first one didn’t go over well. Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the first go at the confrontation between the two had issues, forcing the company to do some hectic reworking of their plans in order to retape it.
Meltzer reported that the Jericho and Hardy segment was taped on Tuesday, and Jericho “absolutely hated it.” AEW planned to retape the segment on Wednesday but due to the outdoor venue, it would have been obvious that parts of the segment were shot in daylight as opposed to the other segments taking place at night.
Because the segment couldn’t air live due to how it played out, AEW filmed it during the airing of the Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin match which was taped. The segment was rushed through editing and completed about 15 minutes before it ended up airing on TV. The second taping of the segment went over better with everyone involved.
Jericho noted during his Facebook Q&A last night (per Wrestling Inc) that the segment did indeed need to be reshot, saying, “I didn’t really like the way that it turned out, it wasn’t my vision, really. So, we said, ‘Let’s do it again Wednesday,’ and we’ll do it right before the show starts.’ Keep in mind, there’s nobody coming into the venue. We thought we’d film this at 8, but the problem was the sun hadn’t gone down yet, so it was still fairly light inside the venue.”
Retape it as many times as you like – it’s a bad idea to make Matt Hardy a conjurer of magic who uses fire pyro at will and who can teleport his body as long as no one is in the audience ON TOP of him still using a drone to deliver messages with.
@jake, apparently he wasn’t teleporting. He was using drones to project Matt hardy holograms throughout the arena. I think hardy said this on Twitter a day or two ago because they we’re catching so much crap for that being too corny.
If that’s the case, then cool. But I doubt it was meant to be holograms at first, lol. Still, good on them to try and salvage the moment. Just next time it happens, make him look like a pixelled hologram and go from there =) And stop with the conjuring of pyro fire to block off people from escaping the stage ffs, lol
Glad ot worked out. Jericho is a great. AEW is making some impressive TV in tough times. I’m grateful for it.
Meltzer would have buried WWE for doing this.