The Rock says his feud with Steve Austin is the greatest rivalry

Great question from you guys on how did I feel headlining a record three WrestleManias with @steveaustinbsr and how he influenced my career. It’s so simple ~ I love and respect that man and was truly TRULY my honor to share the ring and make history with him and create “magic” that will never be duplicated. Love you brother and as always, “thank you for the house” 🍺 🥃