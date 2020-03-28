The Rock says his feud with Steve Austin is the greatest rivalry
The Rock believes his feud with Stone Cold will go down as the greatest rivalry ever between two WWE superstars and talks about their WrestleMania Battle & More
View this post on Instagram
Great question from you guys on how did I feel headlining a record three WrestleManias with @steveaustinbsr and how he influenced my career. It’s so simple ~ I love and respect that man and was truly TRULY my honor to share the ring and make history with him and create “magic” that will never be duplicated. Love you brother and as always, “thank you for the house” 🍺 🥃