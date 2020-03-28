Teddy Hart Charged in Alleged Domestic Violence Situation

Teddy Hart has now officially been charged in the incident involving Maria Manic, and new details about the whole thing are online. Teddy Hart has now officially been charged in the incident involving Maria Manic, and new details about the whole thing are online. As reported yesterday, Hart was arrested after an incident where, according to indy wrestler Ace Montana’s Facebook post, he assaulted his girlfriend Maria Manic. According to PWInsider, those details are accurate as far as the police report is concerned.

Manic is identified as the victim in the police report, which led to charges of strangulation resulting in wounding/bodily harm in a hearing held this morning in Richmond, Virginia. The charge is a class 6 felony and could land Hart in prison for one to five years along with a fine of up to $2,500.

Hart has been dealing with several legal issues as of late; this is his third arrest in just six weeks. Neither he nor Manic have commented on the news.