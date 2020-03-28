Spoiler Change to WrestleMania Match After Current Champion Is Pulled

Mar 28, 2020 - by James Walsh

The F4W Daily Report has news on what match WWE held following The Miz’s being pulled from the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match due to illness. According to the site, Morrison is facing one of the Usos in a Ladder Match. 

At this time, it is not known which Uso Morrison faced, whether the tag titles could change hands in the match and whether there are any other stipulations. WWE could officially announce more as soon as tonight on Smackdown.

