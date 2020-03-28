FS1 to air the 2020 Royal Rumble in full on Tuesday

This coming Tuesday, FOX Sports 1 will be airing an encore presentation of the 2020 Royal Rumble starting at 7PM ET.

With television networks scrambling for content since most productions are halted due to the pandemic, WWE looks to be making the most out of it by already having past WrestleManias air on ESPN and now the Rumble on FS1.

ESPN will be airing WrestleMania 32 tomorrow, their second WrestleMania following the airing of WrestleMania XXX last Sunday. ESPN will also air WrestleMania 35 next Sunday head-to-head with WrestleMania 36.