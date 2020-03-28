Edge Tells Story About Surprising Umaga With Body Paint At WWE Live Event

View this post on Instagram

There’s a little backstory to these pics. Umaga, aka Ecky, aka Uce(if he liked you) and I travelled together quite a bit. We also teamed together on a lot of house shows(non televised). The first pics are from a one time only main event in Lexington, KY. Umaga/Edge vs The Hurricane and The Great Khali. Yes, that was the main event😳 Thank god for Hurricane. Anyway I hatched a plan to supply The Samoan Bulldozer with a new partner: The Canadian Backraker. I hid from him all night and with @sinnbodhi artistic flare we sharpied Canada across my stomach, to match Eck’s Samoa stomach tat. I ribbed myself, it took weeks to come off fully. Thankfully we wised up and used paint for my tribal maple leaf facial design. Seeing the look on his face captured in the first two pics made it worthwhile. The last pic is how I felt. I always knew he had my back. Miss you Uce. Happy birthday.