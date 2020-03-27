WWE sets PC as location for all TV tapings through the end of April

WWE has scheduled the taping for their post-WrestleMania TV content at the WWE Performance Center. PWInsider reports that the tapings will take place from the PC on April 10th, which is the Friday following WrestleMania.

The site adds that all tapings for April will continue to be at the Performance Center as the company conducts business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, it is not clear how much content will be taped on the 10th.