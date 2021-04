Spoiler: Andrade’s Wrestlemania replacement

As previously reported, the reigning U.S. champion Andrade was not cleared to compete at WrestleMania due to an injury he suffered this past Monday on Raw according to PWInsider.com.

Post Wrestling reports that Austin Theory will replace Andrade in the Raw Tag Team Title match.



An angle was shot where NXT’s Austin Theory is introduced as the replacement to team with Angel Garza against Raw tag team champions The Street Profits.