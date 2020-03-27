News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Episode on FOX

Tonight’s taped WWE SmackDown on FOX and WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network will air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as the Road to a taped WrestleMania 36 continues.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature a new “Firefly Fun House” episode from Bray Wyatt to build to John Cena vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania 36. WWE has also announced Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka for tonight.

There are also two matches with WrestleMania 36 implications announced for tonight – The Usos vs. The New Day with the winners earning a WrestleMania title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz. Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will also take place and if Gulak wins, then Daniel Bryan will earn a WrestleMania title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

205 Live is scheduled to feature Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Bray Wyatt opens the door to The Firefly Fun House

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka look to settle the score this Friday

* The New Day & The Usos put WrestleMania fate on the line

* Drew Gulak collides with Shinsuke Nakamura in a match with major WrestleMania implications

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.