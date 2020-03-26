WWE Already has Filmed WrestleMania & Post WrestleMania RAW

Per Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin on Twitter, WWE has already filmed the upcoming April 6 edition of Raw, which will be the post-WrestleMania episode for the show. The WWE Performance Center is located in Orange County, Florida, and a stay-at-home order is slated to start tonight at 11:00 pm EST and last until April 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.