NXT UK Takeover: Dublin postponed to October

Mar 26, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

The NXT UK Takeover: Dublin has been postponed and rescheduled for later in the year.

WWE announced that the fourth UK Takeover would not be taking place due to the coronavirus outbreak and has set a date for Sunday, October 25 also at the 3Arena.

The company had all television tapings running through the Takeover show in late April already recorded.

All tickets purchased will remain valid for the new date but if you cannot make it you can get a refund from the point of purchase.

