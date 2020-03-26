Brodie Lee’s Segment on AEW Dynamite Ruffling Feathers

Brodie Lee took part in a segment on AEW Dynamite which seemingly took a shot at his former employer, Vince McMahon. In the segment, Lee gets angry with Alex Reynolds after he sneezes in front of him, while he was eating a steak dinner. He forces Reynolds to leave the room. He did the same to John Silver when he tried to eat his own food while Lee was still eating.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the segment was indeed meant to make fun of McMahon. Obviously McMahon hating it when people sneeze has been mentioned by several wrestlers over the years. Even Stephanie McMahon has confirmed that. The incident with Silver was a reference to an incident at a Morton’s Steakhouse and getting mad because he had to be the first one to eat.

Meltzer added that some people are ‘very upset’ over the segment. He didn’t specify who was upset or what company they work for.