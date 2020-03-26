Roman Reigns Not Wrestling at WrestleMania 36
Some major news has just dropped involving Roman Reigns and the scheduled WWE Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania 36. Ryan Satin reports that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Reigns has pulled out of WrestleMania, citing his previous battles with leukemia.
Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Roman Reigns will not be part of the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36 as planned. https://t.co/VLE8V2me3T
— Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) March 27, 2020