Roman Reigns Not Wrestling at WrestleMania 36

Mar 26, 2020 - by Michael Riba

Some major news has just dropped involving Roman Reigns and the scheduled WWE Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania 36. Ryan Satin reports that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Reigns has pulled out of WrestleMania, citing his previous battles with leukemia.

