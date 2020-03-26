3/26/20 WWE NXT UK Results

The show opens with a video hyping the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match on tonight’s show. Jordan Devlin will defend the title against Travis Banks. The opening credits then toll. Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary from Coventry, England.

1. Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) defeated Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith

A vignette for Gallus airs. They talk about being the at the top of NXT UK and Joe Coffey says he is going to win the Battle Royal next week and then become the next NXT United Kingdom Champion.

—

Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, and Alexander Wolfe all talk backstage and each says they are going to win the Battle Royal next week.

Carter and Smith are interviewed backstage, but Pretty Deadly interrupt them. They all argue and Pretty Deadly say they are just joking around. Smith and Carter say they have a Battle Royal to prepare for anyway.

2. Aoife Valkyrie defeated Nina Samuels

Footage of Piper Niven saving Dani Luna from Kay Lee Ray on last week’s episode is shown. Niven is then interviewed. She says Luna is big enough to look after herself, but she doesn’t know how devious Ray is. She says she is there to help and says she and Luna will team up against Ray and Jinny next week.

—

Footage of the aftermath of Mark Andrews being attacked in the locker room last week is shown. Flash Morgan Webster provides and update and says Andrews is still undergoing tests and they are hoping it’s not as bad as it looks. Webster says he will find out who did it and will take them out. Webster says he is going to focus on the Battle Royal next week because Andrews told him to.

3. Noam Dar defeated A-Kid

-After the match, Dar says he is going to win the Battle Royal next week. He says there are 19 dafties in the ring with him, and he will be the next NXT United Kingdom Champion.

A vignette for the current NXT United Kingdom Champion, WALTER, airs.

—

Dave Mastiff says he is the most powerful Superstar in the Battle Royal next week, and no one can throw him out. Kassius Ohno says technique and skill will propel him to victory in the Battle Royal. Ilja Dragunov says he will just go in and his 19 opponents will just go out.

4. NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

Jordan Devlin (c) defeated Travis Banks