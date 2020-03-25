WWE to start taping WrestleMania 36 from the Performance Center today

WrestleMania 36 will be taped today and tomorrow at the WWE Performance Center with additional tapings being done at other unknown locations.

All WWE Superstars and crew have been in a local area hotel in preparation for these two days of intense filming. It’s unclear how the tapings will proceed considering they’re trying to limit how many people are on set at the same time to avoid any spread of the virus.

This will be the first time that a WrestleMania will be recorded ahead of time but due to the ongoing situation, WWE is taking no chances of waiting to do it on April 4 and 5 as things could rapidly change that could force a complete shutdown, preventing them from holding any sort of tapings.

Over the past few days, WWE recorded all shows leading up to WrestleMania with post-Mania tapings schedule still up in the air.

WWE has not revealed which matches will make part of night one and two and which matches will main event each night.

Wrestling-Online.com will not be revealing any spoilers from WrestleMania tapings whatsoever.