Ken Shamrock takes a jab at the news media: “Hypocrisy”
I hate it listening to these news stations talking about how we all should stay at home & help not spread the virus & how we should be patient with going back to work.
While they are at there work not staying at home & they are still working. Hypocrisy
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020
Lets talk this through because for some odd reason a lot of you dont even comprehend what I am saying. So we stay home don't go to work because the virus will spread.
But media can go out and report the news & they can spread the virus
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020
Did not say we did not need them , just saying they are not doing what they are preaching like they are not being kept from work or even made to stay home https://t.co/bAjdfmbCgz
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020
LOL SITTING IN a booth reporting news is not the same as being in the field & not the same as us being kept from work https://t.co/jdT0aio97T
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020
Oh yes of course much more than us having a choice https://t.co/GHHCqtHPdH
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020
Is that your response man very shallow. Why is it I have to be made when media is telling us social distance stay at home & dont go make money because you can pass the virus & then show volunteers stocking shelves 12 to 15 people all in a small space https://t.co/wQvErQVBMg
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020
Not talking about that I am talking about being told to stay home & dont go to work but they ask for volunteers to work stalking shelves & other things while being in a area with 15 to 30 people https://t.co/IAiOfUS8lh
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020
Man I wish people would read my post & make sure they understand what it is saying instead of just taking a quick response & posting back something that makes no sense in what they are saying
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020
Are that ignorant how am I communicating with you .
Sitting at home not going anywhere https://t.co/BzstlKIx5E
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020
Ignorant STOP TALKING https://t.co/ihOclpgAG7
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020
Who is spreading bullshit now https://t.co/Dpw2mS9FcI
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020