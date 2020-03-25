Ken Shamrock takes a jab at the news media: “Hypocrisy”

I hate it listening to these news stations talking about how we all should stay at home & help not spread the virus & how we should be patient with going back to work.

While they are at there work not staying at home & they are still working. Hypocrisy — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020

Lets talk this through because for some odd reason a lot of you dont even comprehend what I am saying. So we stay home don't go to work because the virus will spread.

But media can go out and report the news & they can spread the virus — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020

Did not say we did not need them , just saying they are not doing what they are preaching like they are not being kept from work or even made to stay home https://t.co/bAjdfmbCgz — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020

LOL SITTING IN a booth reporting news is not the same as being in the field & not the same as us being kept from work https://t.co/jdT0aio97T — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020

Oh yes of course much more than us having a choice https://t.co/GHHCqtHPdH — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020

Is that your response man very shallow. Why is it I have to be made when media is telling us social distance stay at home & dont go make money because you can pass the virus & then show volunteers stocking shelves 12 to 15 people all in a small space https://t.co/wQvErQVBMg — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020

Not talking about that I am talking about being told to stay home & dont go to work but they ask for volunteers to work stalking shelves & other things while being in a area with 15 to 30 people https://t.co/IAiOfUS8lh — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020

Man I wish people would read my post & make sure they understand what it is saying instead of just taking a quick response & posting back something that makes no sense in what they are saying — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020

Are that ignorant how am I communicating with you .

Sitting at home not going anywhere https://t.co/BzstlKIx5E — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020

Ignorant STOP TALKING https://t.co/ihOclpgAG7 — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020