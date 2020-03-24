WWE WrestleMania 36 Card Updated

WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 36 following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below, which includes the new stipulation of a Bone Yard Match for AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker. You can see the updated card below.

It is worth noting that all of the matches are now listed as Saturday, April 4th and not Sunday, April 5th. The matches were listed last week as split between Saturday and Sunday. It’s possible that there was simply a delay of some kind in changing the date on all the matches to Saturday to better represent what day the show as a whole starts on.

Additionally, as of now Edge vs. Randy Orton, Elias vs. King Corbin, and the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match are not listed on the official WWE.com card. However, those matches have both been confirmed on screen. Orton accepted the match with Edge to close out Raw, so the official card just likely needs to be updated. Elias vs. King Corbin has not been made “official” but was set up by Rob Gronkowski on Smackdown. As for the Smackdown Tag Match, the competitor is contingent on who wins the #1 contender’s match on Smackdown.

The show takes place on April 4th and April 5th from multiple locations including the WWE Performance Center, and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi

* Bone Yard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz & John Morrison vs. Either New Day or The Usos

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

* Last Man Standing Match: Randy Orton vs. Edge

* John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

* Elias vs. King Corbin