Cody to Do Commentary on AEW Dynamite

Cody is joining the broadcast booth for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW EVP noted on Twitter that he will be doing live commentary with Tony Schiavone. Cody didn’t menion Jim Ross or Excalibur and it isn’t certain whether they will also be at the booth.

Cody, who has a match with Jimmy Havoc on this week’s show, noted that he has “a bad habit on commentary that I’ll be totally leaning into, and hopefully it turns into something fun for the fans watching at home.” Havoc responded to Cody’s tweet with a threat ahead of the show:

The current card for this week’s show is:

* AAA Mega Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

* Lumberjack Match: Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow

* Parking Lot Fight: Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros

* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy to have confrontation