Ricky Morton of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express reveals bout with Bell’s palsy

WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time NWA Tag Team champion Ricky Morton of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express revealed that he has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

On his latest podcast, Morton recounted how last week he noticed that after he went to grab a cup of coffee, he noticed that he had coffee dripping on the side of his face and when he went to check in the mirror, his face looked disfigured.

“I thought that I might be having a stroke, but I went to the hospital and they told me it was brought on by stress and everything…but I have a touch of Bell’s palsy,” Morton said.

The good news is that it’s starting to clear up and he can shut his eyes and talk. “I just wanted to tell the wrestling world out there…if you see me…don’t run off. I’m doing good. Physically wise…I’m great.”

Bell’s palsy is the same condition that fellow Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross has. NXT UK star Piper Niven also suffers from Bell’s palsy.