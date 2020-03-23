Maria Kanellis Shares Story About Mother Working at Nursing Clinic Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Maria Kanellis took to Instagram on Sunday to share a story about how her mother is doing her part to help people during the coronavirus pandemic. In the post, which you can see below, the WWE star talked about how her mother has been working at the clinic for 30 years and has remained working during the pandemic even though she doesn’t have to go in so they aren’t left shorthanded.

She added, “My mom is a superhero. Always has been, so mom, if I am doing a great job, it’s because I learned from you. My mom is why I stay home. She wants to do her job and she is great at it. Love you!! And I can’t wait till the kids can hug you again!!!”