Help Koko B. Ware, ECW legend launches his podcast

Koko B Ware, a driving force behind his friend Kamala’s fundraiser only a few years ago, now has his own medical issue. His knee totally wore out and needs immediate replacement. As you know, wrestlers have no insurance and this hit him badly.

PRESS RELEASE:

THE BLUE MEANIE ENTERS THE PODCAST ARENA

Brand new episode debuts Monday March 30th at 6am EST

Philadelphia, PA (March 23, 2020) – Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie, former WWE Superstar and ECW original, has launched Mind of the Meanie, a new podcast alongside co-host Josh Shernoff (So Says Shernoff on FITE TV).

Mind of the Meanie debuts its first episode on March 30, 2020 at 6:00 am EST. Meanie and Shernoff provide a fresh perspective and personality while discussing such topics as professional wrestling, sports, entertainment, music and more.

About The Blue Meanie:

Since 1994 Brian Heffron aka Blue Meanie has been one of the most fun loving and mischievous characters in wrestling. He’s been in ECW, WWE, various independent wrestling promotions and several independent films. Best known for his comedy and wrestling parodies with the bWo, KISS, Col. DeMeanie, Sir Meanie, The Fabulous Ones and BlueDust. Now, he meaniesaults into the world of streaming audio, sharing his experiences in and out of the ring as well as his views on the world of Professional wrestling and anything else he’s passionate about.

About Josh Shernoff:

Josh Shernoff may be best known as a correspondent for FITE TV and host of the monthly satirical wrestling news show “So Says Shernoff” on FITE. Josh is a former wrestler, having wrestled from 1999-2008 including a stint in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) from 2007-2008. An International Academy of Web Television nominated performer, Shernoff has also handled the hosting duties for the live FITE in Focus pre shows for Ring of Honor: Best in the World and most notably the debut episode of AEW Dynamite. Alongside co-host Blue Meanie, Shernoff brings his experience and one of a kind sarcasm to Mind of the Meanie!