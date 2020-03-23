Bret Hart shoots on Goldberg, The North achieve Impact milestone

Mar 23, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Congratulations to The North on becoming the longest reigning World Tag Team Champions in IMPACT history – 262 days as champions.
