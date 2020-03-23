AS I SEE IT March 23: A year without a Wrestlemania

Bob Magee

Last week’s blog was entitled “A time like no other”.

Since the last AS I SEE IT blog, things have changed by a

factor of five.

Wrestlemania 36 as we know it has been cancelled.

For the first time in history, there will be no Wrestlemania

as we know it. No giant stadium full of fans. No pageantry.

No fireworks. No ridiculous overblown Michael Cole hype.

None of the many auxiliary events to Wrestlemania week and

weekend, including the Hall of Fame, AXXESS, and the many

associated community events throughout the week. No

succession of stars appearing (well, Rob Gronkowski…)

As of the moment I write this (everything suitable to change

at any notice, as are most things in our lives these days),

WWE has announced that WrestleMania 36 will be aired over

two nights, taped this week inside the WWE Performance

Center in Orlando, FL, as well as the next two week’s RAW

and Smackdown episodes. Wrestlemania will now air on

Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, each night 7:00 PM

ET on the WWE Network, to be hosted by Rob Gronkowski.

All fans who purchased a ticket to any of the WWE events –

AXXESS, Hall of Fame, Smackdown, Takeover, WrestleMania, and

Raw – will get refunds from Ticketmaster within the next 30

days. Fans who purchased tickets in person at the Amalie

Arena box office will be refunded once the box office

reopens.

WWE has already started contacting people who purchased the

very expensive WrestleMania travel packages, with full

refunds to be processed as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, all the 70 independent shows that would have been

associated with Wrestlemania 36 have been

cancelled/postponed. That will create an incredible loss

for these companies, some of whom put out a lot of money for

the Wrestlemania weekend events, much of which will never be

made back.

The Wrestlecon group had to fight a battle… and was

eventually relieved of the six-figure hotel reservations

bill they were dealt by Marriott after the convention had to

be cancelled (let it never be said that corporations won’t

try to make a buck out of a serious epidemic).

It took a Twitter campaign promoted by Chris Jericho to

force the Marriott Westshore to honor the Force Majeure

clause and not hold guests or WrestleCon responsible for the

damages. The Emergency Declaration by Florida Governor

DeSantis to cancel events over the next 30 days was a major

factor.

Meanwhile, Raymond James Stadium, the original site of

WrestleMania 36, went from hosting over 70,000 fans at a

landmark show and tens of millions of the dollars for the

city and county to being transformed into a large-scale,

drive- through coronavirus testing site. Hillsborough County

Administrator Mike Merrill announced the NFL stadium will

join the Florida State Fairgrounds as testing sites in

Hillsborough County as the state continues to deal with the

coronavirus like everyone else.

Meanwhile, to try to insure health of all the people

involved in taping RAW, NXT, Smackdown, and Wrestlemania…

even though not at full staff… WWE has to protect all

staff and performers and its staff from the coronavirus

pandemic. Even one positive test would would be a

logistical, medical, and legal nightmare for WWE.

In an SI.com article, WWE said that they are holding medical

screenings before any person employee enters the Performance

Center to make sure all are virus free.

“In consultation with WWE Medical Director Dr. Maroon,

WWE Associate Medical Director Dr. Dugas and ringside

physician Dr. Westerfield, as a best practice and

precautionary measure all WWE performers and staff are

required to participate in medical screenings prior to

entering WWE’s training center, which is now operating as a

closed set…”

Until next time…