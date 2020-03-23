AEW reschedules four upcoming Dynamite shows for later in the year

All Elite Wrestling has postponed their upcoming live events from Philadelphia, Houston, New Orleans, and Albuquerque to later in the year as precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

The April 22 show form Philly is now set to take place on July 29 from the Liacouras Center. The Houston show which was set for April 29 will now be held on November 4 at the Fertitta Center. The May 6 New Orleans show is now set to December 2 from the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena and the May 13 show from Albuquerque is now scheduled for December 30 at the Santa Ana Star Center.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to all the above-mentioned shows will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the rescheduled event.

Until further notice, live episodes of Dynamite will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only.