WWE/Netflix movie The Main Event available on April 10

The WWE Studios movie for Netflix The Main Event will be available on the streaming media giant on April 10.

The synopsis for The Main Event reads, “When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring?”

The movie is directed by Jay Karas off an original screenplay by Larry Postel. The Main Event co-stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and features WWE superstars Kofi Kingston, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Sheamus, and Babatunde Aiyegbusi.

The Main Event will be available in all Netflix markets.