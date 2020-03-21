Updated WWE TV Taping Schedule

The current WWE taping schedule looks to be:

Today – Friday Night Smackdown for 2/27 and 4/3

Sunday 3/22 – Taping content in some form for future WWE NXT episodes.

Monday 3/23 and Tuesday 3/24 – Monday Night Raw episodes for 3/23 and 3/30

Wednesday 3/25 and Thursday 3/26 – Wrestlemania 36 Nights One and Two

WWE is also scheduled to tape material for Wrestlemania at other “closed sets” so there may be additional taping dates beyond what is shot at the WWE Performance Center.