Trish Stratus Headed Back to Canada from Florida

Mar 21, 2020 - by James Walsh

Trish Stratus noted on Twitter that she is leaving her vacation home in Florida to drive 1200 miles back to her homeland of Canada. This is to avoid air travel, presumably to practice social distancing in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

She wrote: “Leaving behind the sunny shores of Florida today. We’ve basically been in self isolation at our vacation home since the craziness started. We decided to forgo air travel so we hit the road for Canada! #1200miles #19hrs – wish us luck! In the meantime, stay safe friends.” 

