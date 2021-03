A new wrestling game in development

A new wrestling game in development by Virtual Basement featuring talent from ROH, IMPACT and other independent companies set to release for PS5, XBOX Series X has now signed Kylie Rae, Ken Shamrock, Brain Hebner.

Other stars include:

Anthony Greene

Bear Country

Brian Cage

Brian Pillman Jr.

Bull James

Caprice Coleman

Fallah Bahh

Gabby Ortiz

Jonathan Gresham

Kenny King

Kongo Kong

Leo St. Giovanni

Matt Sydal

Matt Taven

O’Shay Edwards

Shaheem Ali

Shawn Donovan