VICE Releases Part 1 of Chris Benoit’s Murder Suicide Special

The first part of the season two premiere of Dark Side of the Ring looking at Chris Benoit is now online. VICE has released the first part of the two-hour premiere on their YouTube channel, and you can check it out below.

The full two-hour premiere will air on March 24th at 9 PM ET/PT on VICE TV and is described as follows:

In 2007, Benoit, one of the biggest names in the sport, killed his wife, Nancy and seven year old son Daniel before hanging himself in a crime that shocked the world and sparked a conversation about mental health in sports that continues today. The documentary offers unprecedented access to Benoit’s inner circle of family and friends, who reveal their complicated feelings about the tragedy 13 years later including his son, David: “That definitely was not him. He’s still my hero,” and Sandra Toffoloni, Nancy Benoit’s sister: “I think I do, someday want to forgive him… it’s not today.”