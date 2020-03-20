The Big Show Show season one drops on Netflix next month

The half-hour, multi-cam comedy series will have 10 episodes for the first seasons and WWE Superstar The Big Show is the leading man in the series. The synopsis for the show reads, “When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”

The series also features Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, and Lily Brooks O’Briant. Josh Bycel and Jason Berger serve as executive producers and showrunners. Susan Levison and Richard Lowell also serve as executive producers for WWE Studios. Production on the 10-episode series will kicked off last August in Los Angeles, California.