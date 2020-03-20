Most watched WWE Network shows, Sin Cara’s Non Compete Clause Expires

Mar 20, 2020 - by James Walsh

– The former Sin Cara’s non-compete clause of his WWE contract has come to an end. The WON reports that Jorge Arias’ 90-day non-compete is now over and he will begin getting bookings in Mexico and on the US independent circuit. Arias will be going by Cinta de Oro, as previously reported. 

– The most-watched WWE Network shows of the week were: 

1. Broken Skull Sessions (Bret Hart) 
2. Elimination Chamber 2020 
3. Ruthless Aggression (Episode 5: Raw vs. Smackdown) 
4. WWE Top 10: Best Stunner Reactions 
5; NXT 3.11.20 
6. Royal Rumble 2020 
7. SuperShowdown 2020

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ingrid Isley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal