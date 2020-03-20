WWE SmackDown Report 3/20/2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. The show was moved to the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cole, who is in the ring alone, hypes John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 36 and says we will take a look at the feud tonight. Also, Paige will be here to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

– Cole talks about WrestleMania 36 airing over two nights this year with three-time NFL Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski serving as the official host. Cole sends us to a video package looking at Gronk. Cole says there will be a party at WrestleMania 36.

Mojo Rawley is also in the ring with Cole. Cole goes to introduce Gronk but Mojo snatches the mic and tries to get Cole hyped up for the introduction of his best friend. Mojo does the introduction instead and out comes the former New England Patriot tight-end, Gronk.

Gronk dances to the ring and takes the mic. He says he’s been watching WWE since he was a kid, from the nose bleeds. He watched the early days of FCW to support his friend Mojo. He’s been at sold out WrestleMania events in front of 80,000 people, and now he’s in front of 0 people tonight but he’s still hype. Gronk mentions his WrestleMania 36 hosting gig. Mojo says he’s here to watch Gronk’s back because WWE is different from the NFL when it comes to hard hitting. They get hyped up together and celebrate with Gronk delivering chops to Mojo’s chest. The music interrupts and out comes King Baron Corbin.

Corbin congratulates Gronk on making it to WWE but says he’s setting himself up for failure by aligning himself with Mojo. Corbin goes on and says he expects Gronk to get on his knees and bow to his king. Gronk isn’t having that. Corbin goes on talking down to Gronk but the music interrupts and out comes Elias with his latest song. This just annoys Corbin but he listens. This leads to Gronk shoving Corbin back as Mojo kneels down behind him. They laugh at Corbin. Elias ends up entering the ring and attacking Corbin, tossing him out of the ring. Gronk says he can’t make matches but he proposes Elias vs. Corbin at WrestleMania 36. Gronk, Mojo and Elias celebrate as Corbin looks on from the ramp. Cole says we will have to find out what WWE officials say about Elias vs. Corbin.

– Still to come, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg will be here to sign his WrestleMania 36 contract with Roman Reigns.

– We see Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn backstage walking.

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and out comes Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak. They try to get the “yes!” chant going for the empty arena. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Bryan and Gulak warming up together in the ring. Out next comes Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura with WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn leading them to the ring. Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Bryan starts off with Nakamura and they trade holds, sizing each other up. Sami has joined Cole on commentary. Bryan takes control and tags in Gulak for a quick double team. Cesaro makes his way in but Gulak takes him down with a scissors and grounds him. More back and forth now. Nakamura is legal now as is Bryan. Bryan fights back and connects with an uppercut. Nakamura tags in Cesaro as he kicks Bryan. Bryan sends Nakamura out to the floor. Bryan ends up sending Nakamura over the table, almost into Sami’s lap. Cesaro unloads now, taking out both opponents with power moves as Sami stands up and cheers him on. Cesaro has words with the referee while the others are down on the outside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the heels keep control. Cesaro works Bryan around and tags Nakamura back in. Nakamura drops Bryan and hits a big knee drop for another 2 count. Cesaro with another tag as they keep Bryan grounded, working him around and back into the corner. Cesaro with a big right hand. Cesaro whips Bryan in the corner and keeps following up with running European uppercuts.

Gulak and Nakamura tag in at the same time. Gulak nails a big dropkick. Gulak unloads with strikes against the ropes as the referee warns him. Gulak with a big German suplex for a close 2 count. They tangle on the mat and Nakamura applies an armbar. Gulak turns it into a 2 count. Nakamura levels Gulak with a big kick to the jaw out of nowhere. Cesaro and Nakamura with the big double team now. Gulak kicks out at 2. Cesaro with another big uppercut and more offense on Gulak. Bryan ends up dropped out on the floor and Sami taunts him.

Gulak fights off Cesaro and Nakamura in the ring, looking for a comeback. Gulak manages to level Nakamura with a big clothesline as they both go down. Gulak can’t tag because Bryan is still down on the floor. Cesaro and Gulak go at it in the middle of the ring now. Gulak keeps fighting Cesaro off. Bryan comes back to the apron and tags in for the double team. Bryan ends up rolling Cesaro for the pin as Gulak stops Nakamura from coming back in to make the save.

Winners: Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak

– After the match, Sami yells at the referee and claims Bryan wasn’t legal. Bryan’s music hits as he and Gulak start celebrating. We go to replays. Bryan and Gulak talk some trash back to Sami.

– Still to come, the Reigns vs. Goldberg contract signing for WrestleMania 36. Also, a look back at John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt from WrestleMania XXX, and Paige is here to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

– Cole plugs how ESPN will be airing old WrestleMania events, beginning with WrestleMania XXX this Sunday night. Back to commercial.

– Back fro the break and Daniel Bryan is backstage with Drew Gulak. Sami Zayn walks up and rants about how they shouldn’t be celebrating a mediocre win. He says they squeaked out a win last week, and this week. Sami asks Bryan when he’s going to come to his senses and start listening to the Intercontinental Champion, and quit listening to this nobody. Bryan fires back and challenges Sami to a title match at WrestleMania. Sami says if Gulak can defeat Shinsuke Nakamura next week on SmackDown, then Bryan will get the title shot at WrestleMania.

– We go back to the ring and Michael Cole is in the ring. He introduces Paige on the big screen. She goes to speak but the music interrupts as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley come out. They’re not happy with Paige no-showing last week and getting time this week. They welcome her to their show and tell her to get on with what she has to say. Paige goes on and calls them bullies. They laugh at her for being forced into retirement. Paige says they’re right, her career is over and what she loved to do was taken away from her, and she wouldn’t wish that on anyone, even Sasha and Bayley. Paige goes on and says she spoke to the people at FOX and asked if she could be the one to announce Bayley’s match. Bayley says they are skipping WrestleMania and going right to the WWE Hall of Fame. Paige reveals that it will be Bayley defending against Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, and Sasha in a Six-Pack Elimination Match. Banks is the last name announced. She looks over at Bayley and Bayley storms out of the ring as Paige’s music hits. Banks looks on from the ring. Bayley hugs her title and walks to the back. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get hype for the WrestleMania 36 feud between John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Cole leads us to a replay of Cena vs. Wyatt at WrestleMania XXX. Back from a commercial break and the 2014 Cena vs. Wyatt replay is still going on. Back from another commercial and the replay is still going on. We finally see how Cena won the match from 6 years ago. Cole welcomes us back to SmackDown on FOX and talks about how Wyatt recently revealed that WrestleMania XXX is the night when The Fiend was born, thanks to Cena. Cole shows us last week’s segment between Wyatt and Cena. Cole hypes Cena vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania 36.

– Still to come, the contract signing for Reigns vs. Goldberg.

– We go back to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison for another edition of The Dirt Sheet. They hit the ring and pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole shows us what happened between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross last week. Kayla Braxton is backstage now with a furious Cross and Bliss. Cross flips out at Asuka but a calm Bliss takes the mic and addresses Asuka. Bliss invites Asuka to SmackDown next week and challenges her to a match. We go back to the ring and Miz is with Morrison for another edition of The Dirt Sheet. They’re missing something besides the fans – challengers for WrestleMania 36. Morrison says they already defeated everyone in the Elimination Chamber. Miz jokes that they should ask the audience who should be their WrestleMania opponents.

We hear The New Day’s familiar intro but it’s a pre-recorded shot of Miz and Morrison, dressed as Kofi Kingston and Big E. Next we see a pre-recorded shot of Miz and Morrison in the audience dressed as The Usos. Next we see the champs in the empty arena dressed as Heavy Machinery. They use editing here to make it look like the three tag teams are arguing with each other, and making the teams look bad. Miz and Morrison are ready to take the night off when the music interrupts and out comes the real Heavy Machinery.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery

The Miz and John Morrison get up from their chairs as Otis and Tucker march to the ring for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Morrison works on Otis now. Otis overpowers but Morrison uses his speed. Morrison goes on and launches himself at Otis but Otis sends him to the mat. Otis with a big suplex as Tucker tags himself in. Tucker grabs the suplex while Morrison is still in the air, slamming him for a 2 count. Tucker stops a tag attempt. Morrison counters and in comes Miz off the tag. Miz charges but Tucker nails a big hip toss.

Tucker and Otis keep control with the big double teaming on Miz. Otis with a 2 count. Tucker tags back in for another double team move on Miz. They dance around him in the middle of the ring, then sandwich him. Morrison runs in but eats a double shoulder tackle. They drop double elbows to Morrison and then send both opponents out to the floor. Tucker runs the apron and leaps off, taking the champs down on the floor.

Tucker brings Miz back in the ring but Morrison helps him dump Tucker right back to the floor. Miz celebrates some as the referee warns Morrison to stay away from Tucker on the floor. Miz dropkicks Tucker through the ropes, sending him into the barrier. Miz brings it back in the ring and launches Tucker into a forearm from Morrison. Morrison flies in from the apron, dropping an elbow on Tucker for a close 2 count. Morrison with a running knee to the face of Tucker for another 2 count. Morrison grounds Tucker in the middle of the ring now as Otis cheers him on.

Miz tags back in for a double team to Tucker. Miz taunts Otis. Tucker rocks both opponents and fights out of the corner. Tucker drops Miz as Otis waits for the tag. Tucker reaches for a tag but the music interrupts and out comes Dolph Ziggler. Miz takes advantage of the distraction and knocks Otis off the apron. Miz drops Tucker on his face for a close 2 count. Ziggler is at ringside now. Morrison drops Otis on the floor again. Ziggler joins Cole for commentary as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tucker fights Morrison off from the corner. Morrison drops Tucker for a 2 count. Miz tags in for the double team but Tucker counters and hits a double suplex on the champions. We see the familiar glitch come across the screen.

Otis finally gets the hot tag and unloads on both opponents. Miz gets taken out. Otis goes to work on Morrison, then hits a double splash on both champions in the corner. They both go down as Otis looks on. Otis does the Caterpillar but Ziggler takes the mic and interrupts him. Otis stops the Caterpillar and listens Ziggler. Ziggler says he knows Otis is “smitten with his kitten” and he wants Otis to see some photos. Ziggler shows us photos on the big screen of he and Mandy Rose spending time together and being happy together. Otis isn’t handling it well. Ziggler taunts him and rubs it in. Otis exits the ring and snaps, attacking Ziggler at ringside. Otis goes to use a steel chair but Miz and Morrison attack from behind to stop him. They bring Otis back in the ring but he counters and sends them out to the floor. Ziggler is crawling away.

Otis snaps again and sends Morrison into the steel steps, then Miz into the announce table. Otis slams Miz repeatedly into the table, then into the steel steps. Otis catches Morrison in mid-air and destroys him again. Otis is grunting and walking around, stopping to look at a photo of Ziggler and Rose on the big screen again. Otis charges and tackles Morrison through the barrier, Miz is also taken out. Otis grabs a steel chair but Tucker tries to calm him down. The referee is also yelling at him from the ring. Otis doesn’t listen and unloads on the champs with steel chair shots anyway. The referee calls for the bell.

Winners: The Miz and John Morrison

– After the bell, Ziggler looks on from the stage and he’s shocked. An emotional Otis continues to destroy things at ringside until Tucker consoles him to try and calm him down. Ziggler looks worried.

– Still to come, the Reigns vs. Goldberg contract signing. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole is in the ring, hyping WrestleMania 36. He brings out Roman Reigns first for a WrestleMania 36 contract signing. Cole brings out WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg next, and he gets some pyro.

Goldberg enters the ring and places the title on the table as they stare each other down. Cole asks them to take their seats but they toss the chairs out of the ring and continue staring each other down. Cole asks Goldberg who he expected to answer his recent challenge. Goldberg actually hoped it would be Reigns, but didn’t think Reigns had the balls to challenge him. Cole asks Reigns why he accepted. Reigns says he’s been fortunate because all the greats, from John Cena to The Undertaker, have challenged him but they all fell. Reigns says Goldberg will be no different.

Cole asks Reigns about a recent shot he took at Goldberg on Twitter and his headbutt. Reigns says Goldberg is nothing but a little bitch bulldog in his yard, holding his title he never earned. Reigns signs the contract as Goldberg stares at him. Goldberg calls him a punk and says he’s been destroying steel doors all over the world with his headbutt and come WrestleMania, Reigns will be his next victim. Goldberg signs the contract and hands the folder to Cole. Goldberg picks the title up and flips the table. They both meet in the middle of the ring and stare each other down as SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

