Jake Roberts on Lesnar: “The thing about Brock is he’s not an everyday wrestler”

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager Jake Roberts was asked about his thoughts on “The Beast” Brock Lesnar being the WWE Champion.

“The thing about Brock is he’s not an everyday wrestler. He’s a once-a-year guy or three-times-a-year guy.

To me, you’re really treating your talent like sh*t every year, come WrestleMania time, after these guys have busted their asses for 365 days, when it comes to the big one, they bring him in and they have to sit out.”